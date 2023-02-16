FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday’s statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Over a four-decade career, Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense,” the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

RELATED: Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Movies and TV

Previous story
Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live,’ will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos

Just Posted

Nathaniel Gaynor making a design out of small stones as part of a NatureKids BC Salmon Arm explorer day. (NatureKids BC photo)
Salmon Arm NatureKids club looking for co-leader to host outdoor activities

Some of the high school wrestling team made up of Shuswap Middle School and Jackson and Sullivan Salmon Arm Secondary campus students, took home many medals at the Okanagan regional competition in Kelowna, Feb 11, 2023. (School District 83 photo)
Shuswap high school wrestlers win big at Okanagan regionals

Thefts from vehicles rising in Shuswap, particularly Blind Bay, says Salmon Arm RCMP staff sergeant. (File photo)
No laptops, no cash: Shuswap residents urged not to leave valuables in vehicles

An e-bike was stolen and recovered in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 10, prompting an RCMP reminder to cyclists to lock up. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap residents reminded to lock up their bikes following theft