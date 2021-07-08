Buskers to get busy in 13 locations in Salmon Arm’s downtown

Downtown Salmon Arm has expanded its BuskStop busker program this year, with 13 locations authorized for busking. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)

The opportunities for entertainment in Salmon Arm’s downtown are about to grow dramatically.

Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) has launched its expanded BuskStop program, growing from just one authorized location near the CIBC in previous years to a total of 13 spots in 2021.

Althea Mongerson, DSA’s events and membership coordinator, explained the change was influenced by factors such as an influx of new people in town, more people walking around due to the pandemic and more businesses with patios.

The additional Busk Stops include the entry to the Salmon Arm Wharf, McGuire Lake at 6th Street NE, the Treble Clef and piano on Lakeshore Drive, the northeast corner of Shuswap Street and Hudson Avenue across from the art gallery, the northeast corner of Hudson Avenue and 4th Street NE near the Canadian Mental Health Association thrift shop, and more.

Mongerson said they’re all considered high traffic and high attraction sites. To keep it fair, buskers are asked to rotate between locations and not stay at one for more than two hours in any four-hour period. Buskers can busk from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, except during special events downtown.

Entertainers can apply for a permit by filling out an application and making an appointment with DSA; auditions will not be a part of the process.

As for entertainment, some restrictions will be in effect. Chainsaw, hatchet or knife jugglers, for instance, need not apply. Performances involving flaming objects will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

DSA information states busking includes, but is not limited to: singing, playing musical instruments, juggling, magic, dancing, puppetry and reciting.

A total of 15 permits will be issued – first come, first served, for the 2021 pilot season, and buskers must display their permit while performing. As of July 7, just two had been issued.

Mongerson said the zones were chosen so as not to be obstructive to businesses. DSA’s agreement states “buskers will respect the right of businesses to operate without undue disturbance by entertainers outside their premises.”

Potential performers in the BuskStop program can apply by phone, email or online. To download an application, go to www.salmonarmdowntown.com. To set up an appointment, email projects@salmonarmdowntown.com or phone 250-832-5440.

