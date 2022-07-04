In photos: Canada Day 2022 in Salmon Arm draws happy participants

Bobs & Lolo, five-time JUNO nominated singer-songwriters, brought their warmth and enthusiasm to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on July 1, Canada Day, to perform two shows hosted by the Shuswap Children’s Association and free to all who attended. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Performers Bobs & Lolo built in lots of actions and movement during their shows on Canada Day, July 1 in Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall, engaging their young audience. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of eager audience members for one of the two Canada Day Bobs & Lolo shows at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm were Matias Widmer, Daniela Widmer, Sierra Widmer, Alison Stone, Emily Currie, Ben Currie and Theo Rosman. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Both children and parents got to their feet to participate in Bobs & Lolo’s show in Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on July 1, Canada Day. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Bob Ennis, backed by fellow cook Ivan Idzan, happily anticipates flipping his next pancake during the Salmon Arm Legion Branch 62’s Canada Day pancake breakfast, with proceeds going to the food bank. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jo Nichols, Louise Nadeau, Sandra Baker (and Denise Lyons - not pictured), were at the Salmon Arm Legion on the morning of July 1, Canada Day, for the Legion’s fundraising pancake breakfast. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Harley Belt, executive director of the Salmon Arm Branch 62 Legion, was thrilled with the number of people coming to the Legion’s Canada Day pancake breakfast, with proceeds going to the Salmon Arm Food Bank. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ben Klick and his band delight the crowd at Salmon Arm’s CountryFest on July 1, Canada Day, along with country music artists Aaron Halliday and Tanner Dawson. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Gloria Morgan, her sister Joan Edwards and her sister’s daughter Stacy Schriner run a bannock booth at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds during the Canada Day CountryFest. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ben Klick’s guitarist created beautiful sounds at the Canada Day CountryFest at Salmon Arm’s fairgrounds. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

From left, Angela Athansios, mom Mary Athanasios and Julia Athanasios run their Taste of Egypt booth on Canada Day, July 1 at the fairgrounds in Salmon Arm during CountryFest. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Alexa Zibin with the Carried Away taco truck offered a little Canada Day sustenance to people attending the July 1 CountryFest at the fairgrounds in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)