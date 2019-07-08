Canada’s “Queen of the Fiddle” to perform in Okanagan this fall

One of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia’s most important exports and a superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer Natalie MacMaster will be bringing her remarkable live concert experience to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

MacMaster has built a sterling multi-decade career on electrifying playing and live performances. Her extensive discography showcases MacMaster as both soloist and marquee collaborator and is now working on what will be her 12th solo LP.

The awards and accolades for MacMaster have been numerous. She has won Juno’s, 19 East Coast Music awards, five Canadian Country Music awards as Fiddler of the Year, been nominated for a Grammy, and was presented with the Order of Canada Award in recognition of her peerless artistic status.

Her collaborations with other artists have been very notable as well. She was featured on Yo-Yo Ma’s Songs of Joy and Peace which won a Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover Album. She has performed with Bela Fleck, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana, the Chieftans, Don Henley, Buddy MacMaster, Jesse Cook and Johnny Reid.

Natalie MacMaster Live in Concert tickets are now on sale at the TicketSeller box office, or you can get your tickets online at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. All seats are reserved and priced at $46.50.

Related: Kids hit the right note

Related: Hear the music is getting louder

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.