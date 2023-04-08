Regina blues master Jack Semple is playing a show in Vernon in June. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

Regina blues master Jack Semple is playing a show in Vernon in June. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

Canadian blues singer coming to Vernon

Jack Semple will be at 1516 Waterfront Pub and Grill in June

A Canadian blues singer is making his way to Vernon.

Jack Semple and his band will be hitting the stage at 1516 Waterfront Pub and Grill on Okanagan Lake in June.

Now 66 years old, Semple started his career in the 1980’s and has been rocking ever since. He’s played in bands, released eight solo albums, and has even worked on television and movie scores. Over his career, he’s won Gemini awards and in 2016 was presented with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree by the University of Regina.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. For tickets and more information, contact Natasha at natasha@pretiumgroup.ca or call 250-307-3428.

READ MORE: Backs against the wall: West Kelowna Warriors fall in game five to Vernon Vipers

READ MORE: Vernon choir commits songs to Ukraine amid war

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive musicOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon choir commits songs to Ukraine amid war

Just Posted

The Sicamous roundabout off Highway 1 was lit up in green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Mascon roundabout camera image, courtesy of Cheri Sutherland)
Sicamous roundabout goes green to support organ donors

Two pysanky written at Marla Belsheim’s class on Saturday, April 1, at the Sorrento Centre. (Michael Shapcott photo)
‘A symbol of hope’: Shuswap woman keeps up Ukrainian spring tradition to welcome newcomers

Salmon Arm council perturbed with provincial government response to request for funding for rural policing, because city-funded police budget grows while need for rural policing increases. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Another non-answer’: Lack of funds for rural policing irks Salmon Arm council

Salmon Arm Secondary rugby players from both campuses met Team Canada players at the Westshore 7s in Victoria March 16-17, 2023. (SD83 photo)
Salmon Arm high school players meet Team Canada rugby role models in Victoria

Pop-up banner image