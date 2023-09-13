Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)

Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)

Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane cruises up Okanagan highway

70-year-old singer will be at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 13

A Canadian rock music icon is making a stop in Vernon.

Tom Cochrane, crooner of hits such as Life is a Highway and I Wish You Well, will be performing at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 13.

The 70-year-old will be performing a host of intimate theatre shows throughout B.C., with special guest Ryan McMahon.

The Lynn Lake, Manitoba local is a recipient of eight Juno Awards, a Grammy nominee, member of the Canadian Music Hall of Famer and member on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

His album, Mad Mad World, remains among the top selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving the rare diamond-certified status on the strength of such hits as No regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like a Sunset, and Life is a Highway, which reigned at number one for six straight weeks in Canada, and reached sixth on the North American Billboard Hot 100, and went on to become internationally recognized.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at ticketseller.ca or by calling (250)-549-7469.

