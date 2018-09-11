Canadian musician who received suicide notes and razor blades to perform in Vernon

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon District Branch presents the Robb Nash Project for youth mental health and suicide prevention.

More than 600 students across the country have given award-winning Canadian musician Robb Nash their suicide notes. Hundreds who self-harm gave him their razor blades, countless more relinquished bottles of pills and other drugs.

Now, The Robb Nash Project is coming to Vernon this October.

Touring from coast to coast for the past 10 years, The Robb Nash Project explores sensitive topics such as suicide, addiction, self-harm and other mental-health related subjects.

“When we heard of Robb’s powerful message and impact on youth, it was important to bring him here,” said Julia Payson, executive director of the Vernon & District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association, which is hosting the event.

With our communities suffering from an opioid crisis and suicide being the second leading cause of death for Canadian youth, Robb has a life-changing message for teens, teachers, parents and all community members.

Following a life threatening car accident, Nash found himself dealing with unimaginable mental and physical pain, enduring years of anger, self-doubt and depression.

He discovered his purpose and passion and began reaching out to young people through rock music and lyrics, encouraging them to explore their own meaning and purpose in a language they understood.

Through personal stories, humour, songs and videos, Nash sensitively deals with serious issues, focusing on examples of victory and hope.

He and his band tour the country performing in schools, detention centres, reserves and other youth venues as part of a 150 date per year tour.

“We are very excited to be part of The Robb Nash Project this year,” added Payson. “Because of support from local organizations who help fund our suicide prevention programs, we are able to bring this powerful message to our youth free of charge.”

Current supporters of CMHA’s suicide prevention programs include 100 Women Who Care, BC Gaming, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, and the United Way, North Okanagan – Columbia Shuswap.

The Robb Nash Project will take place Oct. 2 and 3 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, including free concerts for North Okanagan youth grades 7 to 10 on October 2 and 3 and an evening community fundraising performance on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Related: BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Related: Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

—-

CMHA Vernon & District presents:

The Robb Nash Project

Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

October 2 & 3 – 10:00 a.m. Student Performance (free for registered students – teachers and principals can contact Naaz Grewal at 250.542.3114 ext. 226)

October 3 – 7:00 p.m. Community Performance

Tickets to Community Performance

Students (grade 8 to 12 limited available): $5.00 at the door

General: $20.00

VIP Q&A: $45.00

Tickets available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/the-robb-nash-project.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.