Canadian musicians to support Salmon Arm grandmothers with fundraising effort

Grandmothers to Grandmothers across Canada hosting concert to help fight pandemics in Africa

The Salmon Arm branch of Grandmothers to Grandmothers is co-hosting an online concert/fundraiser, taking place on April 15, in support of African grandmothers having to raise grandchildren because of HIV and AIDS epidemics, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers are part of a collective effort to raise half a million dollars for grandmothers in Africa having to raise their grandchildren as result of pandemics of HIV and AIDS, as well as COVID-19.

To help achieve this goal, local members of Stephen Lewis Foundation campaign are inviting residents to enjoy a free concert being held online at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Titled Together in Concert: In Solidarity with African Grandmothers, the event, which will feature 90-minutes of music, dance, storytelling and drumming by acclaimed Canadian artists including the National Ballet of Canada, Steven Page, David Myles and Kym Gouchie, is being hosted by the Salmon Arm group and other Grandmothers to Grandmothers members across the country. Donations to the campaign will be welcome throughout the event.

The artists are donating their talent to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the campaign, launched in 2006 in response to the emerging crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS.

Grandmothers across Canada rallied and have since raised more than $36 million to support grandmothers and their community-based organizations in 15 sub-Saharan African countries.

The event is free but donations are appreciated and eligible for a charitable tax receipt for donations $20 and over. Registrants will be able to access the concert for 72 hours after it starts. To register and see the concert trailer go to www.cdngrandmothers.com.

