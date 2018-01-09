Donnelly Rhodes of Da Vinci’s Inquest holds his trophy after winning for best actor in a leading dramatic role at the 17th Annual Gemini Awards in Toronto on November 4, 2002. Actor Donnelly Rhodes, best-known in Canada for his roles in “Sidestreet” and “Da Vinci’s Inquest,” died Monday of cancer. He was 80. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Frayer

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Actor Donnelly Rhodes, best-known in Canada for his roles in “Sidestreet” and “Da Vinci’s Inquest,” died Monday of cancer. He was 80.

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The Winnipeg-born actor received numerous accolades, including a Gemini award for his leading role in the drama “Da Vinci’s Inquest” in 2002 and a Gemini Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2006.

Rhodes was also recognized by the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame with a star on Granville Street’s Star Walk in Vancouver.

Rhodes, who joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as an airman-mechanic before settling into his career as an actor, was also known in the U.S. for his role as the dim-witted escaped con Dutch in the ABC soap opera spoof “Soap.”

He studied at the Manitoba Theatre Centre and was a member of the first graduating class of the National Theatre School of Canada in 1963.

He made his professional debut on stage at Stratford Theatre as Stanley Kowalski in “Streetcar Named Desire” before he became a contract player for Universal Pictures in the U.S., where he landed television roles on “Bonanza,” “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Cheers,” “Golden Girls” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Rhodes is survived by his wife, Sarah, his daughter and his son.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crook’s Corner

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Man brandishes a handgun at employee, escapes with undisclosed amount of cash

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

Silverbacks lose in Merritt

Centennials stifle second-period comeback

Lake Country man to head into Himalayas for hockey

A Lake Country man is taking a once in a lifetime trip to break a Guinness Record.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get heavy snowfall.

Most Read

  • Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

    Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

  • Crook’s Corner

    A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

  • Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

    A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.