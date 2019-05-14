Carlin Hall to resonate with West My Friend

Lower Mainland folk band to play Tuesday, June 4

West My Friend will be travelling east for a show at Carlin Hall on Tuesday, June 4.

The Canadian Folk Music Award nominees from the Lower Mainland offer an acoustic blend of guitar, mandolin, accordion and three- part harmonies that challenge the conventions of popular music. They draw from folk, classical, jazz, and pop influences.

Forged in a sonically adventurous acoustic music scene on Canada’s West Coast, West My Friend is proving to be a key part of a new generation of grassroots folk music. With more than six hundred performances ranging from the Edge of the World Music Festival to the West End Cultural Centre to the Copenhagen Folk Club and everywhere in between, West My Friend’s commitment to creating original indie-roots music always catches hold of audiences.

Their wealth of musical experience and classical training creates an interesting backdrop for their songwriting, allowing for levels of detail, intricacy, and counterpoint balanced with moments of simplicity. Their diversity in taste and influences and a keen interest in both traditional sounds and innovation leads to constant exploration of new sounds that places them as a distinctive voice in the landscape between Canadian folk and indie-pop.

This is a great opportunity to experience the unique West Coast-stylings of this group.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $15 and available at Acorn music.

The Carlin Hall Community Association is excited to host West My Friend as they tour though the area.

Carlin Hall, at 4051 Myers Frontage Road, is a community hall run by the non-profit Carlin Hall Community Association. The volunteer board of the hall has been working to increase and broaden the live music being offered in the Shuswap by hosting a variety of musicians throughout the year. In addition, Carlin Hall offers programming for local residents to play live music in jam settings. Carlin hall hosts events and programming as a service to Shuswap residents and aims to enhance the already a vibrant community supporting the hall. Find out more about the hall on the Carlin Hall Facebook page. For more information, email Larry Stephenson, Carlin Hall president, at ljstephensonmusic@gmail.com.

