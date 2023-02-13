Cast of four to perform a plethora of parts in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

Fernanda Fukamati, Luke Norrie (rear), Taylor Hendrickson and Dave Sawatsky rehearse for the Shuswap Theatre production of Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps, which begins Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Annie M. Photography photo)

A lot of hats will be worn by a cast of four as they bring more than 150 characters to life in Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming production The 39 Steps.

In 1935, Alfred Hitchcock released his black and white mystery-thriller, The 39 Steps. The film was loosely based on John Buchan’s novel of the same name, about a Canadian civilian, Richard Hannay, in London in 1914. Hannay gets caught up in preventing a spy organization from stealing British military secrets.

In 2005, actor, comedian and playwright Patrick Barlow wrote his own twist The 39 Steps, replacing thrills for laughs in a stage adaptation that revolves around four actors playing all the characters, sometimes multiple characters at one time.

“It’s a frenetic, two-hour romp in which four actors play dozens of characters with lightning-fast scene and character changes using a collection of props, costumes and set pieces,” says Shuswap Theatre of its upcoming production of the Barlow play. “Yes, there’s romance, too (not without obstacles) and all mixed with the ever-present threat of sudden death. Add to that, some gripping chase scenes and a plane crash right on the stage, and you have the makings for a great theatrical experience.”

Bringing The 39 Steps to the Shuswap Theatre stage is director Julia Body, with Fernanda Fukamati, Taylor Hendrickson, Luke Norrie and Dave Sawatsky taking on the large cast of characters.

“I was attracted to this play because it has so many elements of things I love – improv, physical comedy, creative staging, film noir, murder mystery and Alfred Hitchcock,” said Body in a media release. “This loving nod to things theatrical has given both cast and crew challenges and much laughter.”

The 39 Steps opens Friday, Feb. 24, and plays through March 11th. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30. Thursday, March 2, is “Pay What You Can,” performance,with advance tickets available as well as cash only at the door.

Tickets can purchased at shuswaptheatre.com, or at Wild Craft Mercantile, 121 Shuswap St. NW.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit shuswaptheatre.com.

