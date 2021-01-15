Family Literacy Week is being celebrated in downtown Vernon with the first ever Story-Window Walk Jan. 21-31. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan)

Family Literacy Week is being celebrated in downtown Vernon with the first ever Story-Window Walk Jan. 21-31. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan)

Catch a Yeti in the North Okanagan

Literacy Week celebrated with first ever Story-Window Walk

Pandemic restrictions are no match for the brains of those dedicated to continuing to celebrate literacy in their community.

With Family Literacy Week taking place Jan. 23-31, traditional events under COVID-19 rules aren’t able to take place. But the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan has come up with a way to celebrate literacy safely with the first-ever Story-Window Walk in downtown Vernon.

With the help of the Okanagan Regional Library, the activity safely encourages families to be active and enjoy reading together.

Families, household groups and the young at heart can pick up a map and entry form at the Okanagan Regional Library or from the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan’s website at literacysociety.ca. Participants walk along, storefront to storefront reading pages from the new release How to Catch a Yeti from the New York Times bestselling team Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton.

Be sure to answer the questions on the entry form and drop it at the box at the library to be eligible for the prize draw.

“We are excited to try this out in Vernon” Literacy Society executive director Wendy Aasen said. “It’s a fun way to actively promote literacy while appreciating what our downtown has to offer.”

For more information and activities related to Family Literacy Week, visit decoda.ca.

READ MORE: Pandemic postpones parade, heart of Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksLiterature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Uvagut TV to feature all programming made in Inuktut language

Just Posted

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

More than 20 days have passed since the last case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement facility reopens social areas after COVID-19

More than 20 days have passed since last confirmed case at Lakeside Manor

With a second case of COVID-19 confirmed at South Canoe Elementary, parents were advised Thursday, Jan. 14, that the school would be closed for up to two weeks. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Salmon Arm school to close temporarily after COVID-19 cases confirmed

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School may be closed for up to two weeks

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse spearheads project to restore Upper Adams River early summer run of sockeye salmon. (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation heads program to restore salmon habitat in Adams Lake

Chief remembers stories of Upper Adams River early summer run with sockeye weighing up to 40 pounds

Nate Brown photo
Okanagan-Shuswap says goodbye sunshine, hello winter

Temperatures are forecasted to drop by mid-next week

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Lilly and Poppy, two cats owned by Kalmar Cat Hotel ownder Donna Goodenough, both have cerebellAr hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that affects their ability to control their muscles and bones. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Wobbly Cats a riot of flailing legs and paws but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Woman urges others to not fear adopting cats with disabilities

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed seven people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two more COVID-19 deaths at Vernon care home

Heritage Square has now lost seven people due to the outbreak

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s top doctor says to avoid non-essential travel as B.C. explores legal options

Premier John Horgan says he is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit interprovincial travel

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
13 more cases of COVID-19 tied to Big White Mountain cluster

This brings the total case count to 175, of which 32 cases are active

RCMP on scene at a home on Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan /Capital News/FILE)
Two Kelowna men arrested after Rutland home invasion

Two Kelowna men, including a prolific offender, facing slew of potential charges

Most Read