CBC filming in Lumby this week

North Okanagan community featured in Still Standing series culminates with comedy show Friday night

Lumby is still standing in the spotlight.

The North Okanagan community is the latest to be featured on CBC’s hit award-winning original series Still Standing. Canadian comedian Jonny Harris takes this show on the road, travelling across the country to discover the hidden comedy in Canada’s struggling communities.

See: More work for proposed rural Lumby cannabis plant

“The series (produced by Frantic Films) is visiting the town of Lumby, B.C. next week, to shoot an episode for season five, which will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem later in 2019,” said Publicist Tanya Koivusalo.

The shoot will culminate in a free comedy show celebrating Lumby, featuring Harris, on Friday, Jan. 18 at the White Valley Community Centre (2250 Shields Avenue) with doors opening at 6 p.m. No tickets are required – the free event is first come, first seated (the show will be recorded for the upcoming episode featuring the town). The comedy show also includes performances by Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden and Steve Dylan.

Check out past episodes anytime on CBC Gem and at cbcgem.ca.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy rock lineup for the Powerball coming to the South Okanagan
Next story
OSO celebrates Mozart melodies in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Just Posted

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

Dementia journey the long good-bye

More than 70,000 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with dementia

RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Alberta premier fed up with federal government inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector

CBC filming in Lumby this week

North Okanagan community featured in Still Standing series culminates with comedy show Friday night

U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey

BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Ed Fast says Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg’s sentence is in retaliation for arrest of Meng Wanzhou

Semi driver ticketed after truck strikes snowplow near Sicamous

The collision ended with the transport truck in the ditch and the snow plow damaged

Most Read