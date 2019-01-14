CBC filming in Lumby this week

Lumby is still standing in the spotlight.

The North Okanagan community is the latest to be featured on CBC’s hit award-winning original series Still Standing. Canadian comedian Jonny Harris takes this show on the road, travelling across the country to discover the hidden comedy in Canada’s struggling communities.

See: More work for proposed rural Lumby cannabis plant

“The series (produced by Frantic Films) is visiting the town of Lumby, B.C. next week, to shoot an episode for season five, which will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem later in 2019,” said Publicist Tanya Koivusalo.

The shoot will culminate in a free comedy show celebrating Lumby, featuring Harris, on Friday, Jan. 18 at the White Valley Community Centre (2250 Shields Avenue) with doors opening at 6 p.m. No tickets are required – the free event is first come, first seated (the show will be recorded for the upcoming episode featuring the town). The comedy show also includes performances by Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden and Steve Dylan.

Check out past episodes anytime on CBC Gem and at cbcgem.ca.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.