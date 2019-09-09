The Reklaws, brother-sister duo Jenna and Stuart Walker (at right), are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 25, will be special guests on the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith (at left): Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour. (Submitted photo)

CCMA winners Reklaws to perform in the South Okanagan

Tour stops at the South Okanagan Events Centre in October

As announced on last night’s Canadian Country Music Awards, 2019 CCMA Album of the Year Winner’s The Reklaws have been added as special guests to the first-ever, larger-than-life, Dean Brody and Dallas Smith: Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour.

The Reklaws (Walker backwards), who will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 25, have taken the country music world by storm since launching their first major label single Hometown Kids in 2017 and they have no plans on stopping.

READ MORE: Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. Their second single Long Live the Night kicked off what would become a massive 2018. Beyond rapidly achieving gold-certification, the single would become the most streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018 and was selected as the theme song for the national broadcast of the Canadian Football League’s Thursday Night Football.

The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, Feels Like That, with the title single earning The Reklaws their first number one at Canadian country radio. Country music fans beyond the border began to take notice as the duo was featured on Spotify’s Wild Country and New Boots playlists. Their success was acknowledged by the industry with the SiriusXM Rising Star award and a live performance on the national broadcast of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. A breakout 2018 capped off with a live performance to over 2 million people on the national broadcast of the 106th CFL Grey Cup.

2019 has already been full of highlights for the duo having completed a headlining tour, earning their first JUNO nomination for Country Album of The Year, as well as a live performance spot on the JUNO’s national broadcast. Already amassing over 33-million streams, and climbing fast, the Reklaws are poised to be Country’s next superstars.

READ MORE: Q&A with country star Chad Brownlee

Also joining this acclaimed duo on tour as special guests are; country star Chad Brownlee, who is actively preparing for his first major label album debut, with a new single recently released, titled, Forever’s Gotta Start Somewhere and rising star, MacKenzie Porter, who recently released two new tracks, Drive Thru and About You that showcase the Nashville-based, Canadian born singer-songwriter’s incredible abilities.

Tickets are on sale now and available in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-SEOC-TIX or online at www.livenation.com and www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Tickets costs (including GST) are $30, $55, $69.50 and $89.50.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

Just Posted

Brain surgery for Salmon Arm woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

Shuswap non profits look to future after alternative approval process for funding is denied

Voters halted a bylaw which would have provided stable funding to two community groups.

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

Wildfire found northwest of Sicamous

Weather is creating access issues for crews tasked with extinguishing the fire.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Click the link to see what will follow last night’s thunder storm.

Video: Shuswap lightning storm puts on a show

flashes of lightning turned evening into day as the storm rolled over the region.

CCMA winners Reklaws to perform in the South Okanagan

Tour stops at the South Okanagan Events Centre in October

Morning start: Summer sun gets hit with a week of showers in the Okanagan

Today’s fun fact, weather, and video of the day for Monday, Sept. 9.

Sorrento Village Farmers Market celebrates big birthday

‘Come for the freshness, stay for the fun’

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Most Read