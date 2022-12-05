Celebrate Shuswap plans bash to ring in the new year in Salmon Arm

The Groovineers will be playing in the new year for the Celebrate Shuswap Society’s New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Contributed)

The Celebrate Shuswap Society is giving people an opportunity to bring in the new year with music, dancing and more.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Celebrate Shuswap hosts its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall. Starting at 7 p.m., the event will feature a seven-piece band, The Groovineers, and begin with tapas and jazz, followed by a rock n’ roll dance party with bubbly at midnight.

The Groovineers happen when “Bassy” Dave Marfleet gets six of his favourite players together to showcase their talents and make some groovy music. It is an all-star band with a strong horn section. Marfleet has a unique approach to playing the bass as a lead instrument and the music can get pretty funky.

The tunes, including many swingin’ hits, are from various genres ranging from classic bee-bop and cool jazz to ’80s funk, pop and rock – it’s an exciting mix of upbeat music along with an occasional ballad.

Marfleet is coming in from North Vancouver, where he attends Capilano University music school. He will be joined by Travis Yost on drums, who also plays with The Hillties from Nelson, and all the way from Mumbai, keyboard player Yohaan Gandevia, who is studying at Selkirk College. The horn section is from the South Slocan and includes Carl Redden on trombone, Ron Butler on trumpet and music studio owner, Ben Euerby on saxophone. On guitar, is one of Salmon Arm’s favourite jazz and rock musicians, Jordan Dick, who has played at two ROOTSandBLUES Festivals, including with the popular Mozy Bones trio.

Profits from the New Year’s Eve Bash will be donated to Coldest Night of the Year.

“Any profit will go to Coldest Night,” said Celebrate Shuswap Society director Jim Cooperman. “We’re not making any money at this event.”

Cooperman said the Shuswap is fortunate to have so many businesses and organizations that support live music, including five sponsors for the New Year’s Eve Bash: Community Futures Shuswap, the Prestige Hotels and Resorts, Forsite, Askew’s and the Salmon Arm Observer.

Tickets for the Bash are $45 and can only be purchased online at celebrateshuswap.ca. This will be a cashless event.

The non-profit Celebrate Shuswap Society was established on Sept. 23, 2021, to foster and present live music and other performing arts events in the Shuswap region and develop audience support for culture throughout the community.

Members receive a $5 discount for all shows except the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail fundraisers, have the first opportunity to purchase tickets, have an opportunity to volunteer at events and get free admission, and will receive email updates for all events. This is a lifetime membership. Price includes a $2 processing fee.

Patrons are members who also receive recognition for sponsoring the society and helping it to succeed. Patrons have access to the balcony seats at Song Sparrow Hall and will be invited to special events.

The Society is managed by a volunteer board with nine directors, three who serve for three years, three who serve for two years and three that serve for one year, so that new directors can be added every year.

Current directors for the 2022/23 board are: Kelly Moores, Sylvia Lindgren, Kristin Wickner, Jim Cooperman, Patti Thurston, Joanne Vivian, Rod Shumacher, Phaedra Idzan and Cole Robillard.

For more information, visit celebrateshuswap.ca.

