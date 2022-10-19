Celebrate Shuswap Society to host Halloween dance party

Soul Patch to perform at Oct. 29 event at Song Sparrow Hall

Soul Patch, with Jon Treichel and Kira Haug, will be performing during the Halloween dance party hosted by the Celebrate Shuswap Society at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)

Music lovers will have an opportunity to dance the spooky night away.

The Celebrate Shuswap Society will be hosting a Halloween dance party with the band Soul Patch on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Song Sparrow Hall.

Featuring the powerhouse vocals of Kira Haug, Soul Patch, from Kamloops, is a high-energy groove machine that drops fat funky beats and keeps dance floors hopping.

Originally formed by Kira Haug and guitarist Jon Treichel in the late ’90s, Soul Patch has been through many incarnations over the years while managing to remain true to their original mission: packing dance floors with their original and classic rock ‘n’ roll.

After two successful shows, the Celebrate Shuswap Society is kicking into high gear.

Their recent dance party with The Hillties was a huge success, raising more than $500 for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project.

Plus, the society’s membership keeps growing, now with more than 120 lifetime members who receive a $5 discount off all the events (except fundraisers).

Planning is now underway for a New Year’s Eve dance party at Song Sparrow Hall with the seven-piece jazz-rock band the Groovineers from Revelstoke.

To purchase memberships and tickets, visit celebrateshuswap.ca.

–Submitted

