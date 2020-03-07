“Thunderstorm on Shuswap Lake” was painted by Grafton Tyler Brown on Sept. 28, 1882. (Contributed)

Century-old painting of Shuswap Lake boasts $34,000 price tag

Artist Grafton Tyler Brown considered first professional African American painter in B.C.

A 138-year-old painting of Shuswap Lake is selling in a Vancouver art gallery for more than $30,000.

Thunderstorm on Shuswap Lake was painted by Grafton Tyler Brown on Sept. 28, 1882. Brown, who relocated to Canada from the U.S., was hired to take part in a geological survey of the then nine-year-old province to map out the Shuswap and sketch the region’s landscapes.

Read more: Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

Read more: Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

Although considered “white” in B.C., a U.S. census recorded him as an African American, and he is now considered to be the first professional black artist in B.C.

The painting itself depicts the characteristic rolling mountains of the Shuswap with the sun attempting to burn its way through the dark storm clouds above.

Local historian Paul Lefebvre helped determine the painting’s origins. Lefebvre pinned down the location where the painting was originally sketched near what is now the The Maples Waterfront Resort in Sorrento.

In the foreground of the painting sits a distinctly angular boulder. The same stone can still be seen today a little over 12 metres up the beach.

Brown completed a series of 22 paintings in 1883 based on sketches from his surveying trip, which were then exhibited in June of that year, just a few blocks from where Emily Carr lived in Victoria, B.C.

Read more: Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting

Read more: Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

Now on display at the Uno Langmann art dealership in Vancouver, the painting will set you back $34,000.

In 1884, Brown moved back to the U.S. and opened his own studio before moving to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he worked primarily as a draftsman and civil engineer. Brown passed away in St. Peter on March 2, 1918.

Brown’s other works are held in the collections of the Oakland Museum of California, Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

“Thunderstorm on Shuswap Lake” was painted by Grafton Tyler Brown on Sept. 28, 1882. (Contributed)

Previous story
REVIEW: Supernatural concert from two talented pianists
Next story
Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

Just Posted

Century-old painting of Shuswap Lake boasts $34,000 price tag

Artist Grafton Tyler Brown considered first professional African American painter in B.C.

Devastation of Syria, loss of family cast shadow over refugee’s life in Salmon Arm

Mustafa Zakreet grateful to be in Shuswap, wishes world would intervene in Syria

Another tree and nearby building in Salmon Arm fall victim to high winds

Heritage storage building withstands weight of falling fir during recent gusts

Lots of sirens heard Friday evening in Salmon Arm but results the best kind

Emergency personnel respond to reports of a fire in the 800 block of 2nd Street SE

Taking a stand against Douglas-fir beetle in Shuswap’s South Canoe trails

City collaborates on logging to help reduce wildfire fuel and prevent more damage from forest pest

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Pie Company

Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

The country music star surprised the Okanagan town with an appearance by Brett Kissel

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

COLUMN: Pilkey Palooza comes to the Summerland Library

Author’s works featured in this year’s Spring Break Reading Challenge

Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

Doors to downtown businesses present a challenge for wheelchairs and scooters, Chris Beaton says

Sun Life cancels convention amid COVID-19 concerns

Global company cancels Cancun conference due to coronavirus

Big Little Lions take Okanagan spotlight

Shows planned in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Masks sold out in Vernon amid growing COVID-19 concerns

Medical supplies stores say masks, hand sanitizer flew off the shelves; suppliers can’t keep up with demand

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

Most Read