(Black Press Media File Photo)

Chase man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

A Chase resident is hoping to capture some of the feeling of the cancelled Music in the Park events on his own property this weekend.

Free outdoor concerts throughout the Shuswap were cancelled due to COVID-19, but Shane McMahon isn’t satisfied with silent summer nights. On Saturday, June 6, McMahon is putting on a small concert in the driveway of his home so Chase residents can drop by for music while keeping plenty of space between them.

Read More: Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Read More: Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

McMahon has lived in Chase for the past three years and said he has enjoyed a lot of the Music in the Park concerts, as well as helping with the sound system for a few of them.

He is inviting fellow music lovers over to his house because his large driveway will allow people to space themselves out. He said his neighbours are on board with having a concert close to home.

McMahon and his band play music heavily influenced by alternative rock from the ’90s, featuring covers of songs by the likes of Pearl Jam and the Tragically Hip.

Along with an opportunity to enjoy music, McMahon is using the concert to gather donations for the Shuswap Paws animal rescue group. He said a box will be available to drop off donations; cat litter and food, especially kitten food, is needed by the group.

The concert will be held at McMahon’s home near the corner of Thompson Avenue and Shuswap Avenue between 7 and 9 p.m. on June 6.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

Just Posted

Chase man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen property near Lyman Hill

One person arrested, officers appear to be searching side of Highway 1

Salmon Arm to hold two peaceful protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

June 4 and 6 protests to fight for justice for victims of police brutality, against systemic racism

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97 on June 1

Kelowna council greenlights ‘The Wedge’

The wedge-shaped building will be built at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Most Read