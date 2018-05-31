Chicken-Like Birds hatch new album

Concert to celebrate release of Wild Returns planned for June 16 at the Nexus

Chicken-Like Birds will celebrate the release of their new album, Wild Returns, with a concert on Saturday, June 16 at the Nexus at First. (Mary Matheson photo)

Salmon Arm’s Chicken-Like Birds are celebrating the release of their new album, Wild Returns, with a return to the stage.

The singing/songwriting duo of Ari Lantela and Jasmine Frederickson will be joined by friends Darrin Herting, John Fleming and Alton Gowan, aka Seal Skull Hammer, for a rollicking concert on Saturday, June 16 at the Nexus at First (Salmon Arm First United Church).

Wild Returns was born on the heels of a cross-Canada trip Lantela and Frederickson took last fall. The album was recorded live on the floor at Maple Creek, Saskatchewan’s Ghostown Blues. The album was produced by Patrick Alexandre of Winnipeg’s the F-Holes. Alexandre first met Lantela and Frederickson at a Roots and Blues Festival. At a later festival the three met again, and Alexandre offered to produce an album.

“We were super keen on it and he suggested Ghostown Blues,” said Frederickson. “And we were like, ‘yeah, we’ve played there before, it’s super cool.’ It’s got this awesome saloon that he’s made out of an old church. So we took this old, used-to-be church, now saloon, and we turned it into a recording studio.”

The album features 10 songs that make for a toe-tapping blend of blues, folk, swing and more.

“This album is definitely our best album yet, and a very mixed album, different genres,” said Frederickson.

Lantela and Frederickson are excited to be playing with Seal Skull Hammer, who they plan on sharing the stage with for a couple numbers. The show will be a licensed, all-ages event, with doors opening at 7 p.m., the concert beginning at 8. Merchandise and music will be available and Lantela says a couple of door prizes will be up for grabs too.

For more information, visit chickenlikebirds.com.

