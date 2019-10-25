The NONA Child Development Centre is introducing a new annual fundraiser, The NONA Talent Show.

Children championed by North Okanagan talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

The North Okanagan’s top talents are being called to raise funds for children with special needs locally.

The NONA Child Development Centre is introducing a new annual fundraiser, The NONA Talent Show.

While the event isn’t until March 13, 2020 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, the deadline is here for local talent to step up.

Spaces are limited and auditions are open until Oct. 31. Audition tapes or website links can be sent to gina.watson@woodentulip.ca and note that performers are required to perform the same act as was performed in the audition tape. Finalists will be contacted at the end of November. For more details, visit www.nona-cdc.com/talentshow/.

“This is going to be a great event! I know there are so many talented people in our community, and I can’t wait to see them perform and raise funds for children with special needs,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director NONA Child Development Centre.

The NONA Talent Show Committee is looking for talented musicians, dancers, comedians, magicians, actors and other talents of all ages.

To make this event a success each performer, solo, duets or groups, will have five minutes on stage and performers are asked to commit to fundraising a minimum of $250.

There will also be a rehearsal opportunity on March 12, 2020.

All funds raised at the event will stay in our community and go directly to the NONA Child Development Centre to help children with special needs in the North Okanagan

by purchasing new equipment and expanding NONA’s services to the unfinished third floor of the Foord Clubhouse.

Tickets will be sold on Ticket Seller.

If you would like to become involved as a sponsor, provide a donation for the silent auction or support one of the performers, contact Gina Watson, Event Coordinator at

gina.watson@woodentulip.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour
Next story
Fire & Grace take North Okanagan stage

Just Posted

Salmon Arm woman hopeful after undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s

The neural stimulator has not been turned on yet, but neurosurgeon pleased with electrode placement

BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Salmon Arm traffic light move delayed, overhead signs on Highway 1 planned

Moving lights at Ross Street won’t happen this fall, mayor favours gateway signage on Trans-Canada

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

RCMP report that stolen truck used in the six-minute heist at a local Shell station

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Drivers can be fined $368 for passing a school bus illegally

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read