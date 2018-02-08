Children’s festival looking for people to join the team

Zachary Payne leaps down the inflatable slide at the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival on Saturday, July 1. -Image credit:Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Canada Day Children’s Festival is a wildly popular family event attended by approximately 5000 people each year. Held at the Salmon Arm north fairgrounds, the festival organizers have mandated this festival be a free event so all children and families in the area may enjoy a celebration of our Canadian heritage.

The festival organizers are gearing up for the 2018 edition. Our planning committee of nine people would not be able to pull this day off without the support of community volunteers. Getting new ideas and new people involved is key to the successful future of this community event.

A Salmon Arm Children’s Festival meeting will be held Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at the Shuswap Daycare Centre located at 90 – 5th Ave. SE. Anyone interested in joining the society or participating in event planning is invited to attend.

As July 1 draws closer, volunteers will be needed to help with set-up, take-down on June 30 and July 1, as well as during the festival.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can get in touch with the festival co-chair, Kari Wilkinson at 250-832-8261.

The entire festival is funded through the donated support of local organizations, businesses and individual citizens.