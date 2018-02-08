Zachary Payne leaps down the inflatable slide at the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival on Saturday, July 1. -Image credit:Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Children’s festival looking for people to join the team

The Canada Day Children’s Festival is a wildly popular family event attended by approximately 5000 people each year. Held at the Salmon Arm north fairgrounds, the festival organizers have mandated this festival be a free event so all children and families in the area may enjoy a celebration of our Canadian heritage.

The festival organizers are gearing up for the 2018 edition. Our planning committee of nine people would not be able to pull this day off without the support of community volunteers. Getting new ideas and new people involved is key to the successful future of this community event.

A Salmon Arm Children’s Festival meeting will be held Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at the Shuswap Daycare Centre located at 90 – 5th Ave. SE. Anyone interested in joining the society or participating in event planning is invited to attend.

As July 1 draws closer, volunteers will be needed to help with set-up, take-down on June 30 and July 1, as well as during the festival.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can get in touch with the festival co-chair, Kari Wilkinson at 250-832-8261.

The entire festival is funded through the donated support of local organizations, businesses and individual citizens.

Previous story
Crook’s Corner
Next story
A Mildly Wild evening planned

Just Posted

Five school trustees a concern for CSRD

Regional directors worried about democratic representation

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

How can we change the public discussion on drug addiction?

To fight the opioid epidemic will take altering people’s thoughts around drug abuse

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Main Street bridge won’t cost district

Province reveals new information for Bruhn Bridge replacement options

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

A Mildly Wild evening planned

Victoria jazz band play Owlhead Creek B&B Sunday, Feb. 11

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. Snow Sculpture Contest carves out fun

Results are in from a fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Most Read

  • Children’s festival looking for people to join the team

    The Canada Day Children’s Festival is a wildly popular family event attended…

  • A Mildly Wild evening planned

    Victoria jazz band play Owlhead Creek B&B Sunday, Feb. 11

  • Column: Happy End has a dark side

    The irony of the movie Happy End is that it doesn’t provide…