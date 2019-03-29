In Ramen Shop, ironically, it’s not ramen, but a Singaporean dish called bak kut teh, a pork rib soup, that may be the secret ingredient to bringing an estranged family back together. (Photo contributed)

Cinemaphile: Family reconciles over dinner in Ramen Shop

The film plays at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Salmar Classic

By Joanne Sargent

For many of us, we have a favourite dish that mom used to make, the smell and taste of which brings back vivid, nostalgic memories of happy family times.

In the new film Ramen Shop, ironically, it’s not ramen, but a Singaporean dish called bak kut teh, a pork rib soup, that is Masato’s childhood dish that reminds him of his beloved departed mother.

The movie begins with Masato, a young chef, working in his father’s ramen shop in Japan.

Masato, who is half Japanese and half Singaporean, has mastered Japanese cuisine, but only experiments with Singaporean dishes in his spare time.

After his father dies suddenly, Masato finds himself needing to reconnect with his maternal heritage and he travels to his mother’s native Singapore to seek out long-lost relatives and hopefully get his hands on that family recipe for bak kut teh, which he never learned to make.

In Singapore, Masato finds himself confronting the damage left on the city and his family by Japan’s brutal invasion and occupation during WWII.

Read more: Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Read more: Roots and Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

The hatred for the Japanese meant that when Masato’s mother decided to marry a Japanese man, she was exiled by her family. Despite his mom’s greatest wish for reconciliation, the family remained torn apart.

But his parents’ mutual love of food is what brought them together and Masato hopes maybe it could be the key to healing his family’s rifts.

Reconciliation is interwoven with his exploration of local delicacies in his uncle’s steaming restaurant and in gourmet outings with a food blogger named Miki.

Masato begins a love affair with Singaporean cuisine, but the meal that obsesses him is the one that is reminiscent of his parents, the aforementioned pork rib soup, and he asks his uncle to teach him the true recipe.

Ramen Shop is more than just a search for an old family recipe; it’s a chance for a young man to reclaim part of his cultural identity.

Through the healing power of food, Masato finds forgiveness between long-estranged family members.

We are taken in by his excitement at discovering his past, the loss he suffered over his parents and his wonder at his new environs and family. Foodies will love it as we are introduced to many Singaporean culinary delights. Expect to leave hungry.

Ramen Shop plays at the Salmar Classic Cinema on Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Just Posted

Cinemaphile: Family reconciles over dinner in Ramen Shop

The film plays at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Salmar Classic

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Former Chase Heat, Silverbacks player wins national varsity championship

Reece Forman claims ACHA trophy in final season with Minot State Beavers

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read