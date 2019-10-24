City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

Dallas Green of City and Colour is back in Kelowna for the first time since 2017 to perform his new album A Pill for the Loneliness at Prospera Place on Sunday, Nov. 10.

After returning to his emo-folk roots with a solo acoustic tour in 2018, the Canadian icon brings full-band strength to his first proper City and Colour LP since 2015’s If I Should Go Before You.

A Pill for the Loneliness embarks on an uncharted territory for Green. Most of the album is the biggest sounding of his career. The lead single Astronaut features soring guitars backed by his down-to-earth lyrical content that features sentiments about dysfunctional relationships and social isolation.

Dallas Green is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter who records under the alias City and Colour. The name City and Colour comes from his own name: Dallas, a city and Green, a colour. His reasoning for the name was that he felt uneasy putting the album out under the name Dallas Green.

He is also known for his contributions as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire.

Tickets for City and Colour’s Prospera performance range from $41 to $81 and can be purchased online through Select Your Tickets or the Prospera Place box office.

