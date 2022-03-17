Classic car show gets green light from Salmon Arm council

Shuswap Vintage Car Club hopes to return to Marine Peace Park on July 9 after two-year absence

The Ford Fairlane was one of many vintage automobiles on display at the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s car show at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm in 2018. (File photo)

After two years in absence, the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s annual car show is ready to shine once again.

Salmon Arm council received a letter from the car club’s Mike Vroom, stating that club members would like to bring back the show once again “albeit toned down a bit as we won’t be able to provide the prizes and awards we have had in previous years.”

The Shuswap Vintage Car Club, a non-profit society, has hosted a car show at Marine Peace Park for many years, with the exception of the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, wrote Vroom.

He said classic cars usually come from throughout the region, so local businesses have benefited from the influx of attendees.

The show has always been held on the second Saturday in July, which this year is July 9. He said no other events are booked at the park on that day. The club sets up for the event early in the morning and usually all participants have left by around 3 p.m., he reported.

“Salmon Arm has enjoyed the show for many years and we hope to bring it back this year, and we hope to have your approvals,” Vroom wrote.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren moved that council support the request, a motion which passed unanimously. She pointed out that the car show is a long-standing tradition that a lot of people look forward to.

