Classic pig movie shown free in Salmon Arm

Babe will be screened Monday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Marine Peace Park, courtest of Armstrong Cooperative

Armstrong Regional Cooperative presents a free showing of the classic movie Babe Monday, Aug. 22, in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. (Contributed)

Babe has been re-booked.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Armstrong Regional Cooperative invites people to join them Monday, Aug. 22, at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park for the free movie presentation of Babe.

The event runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

“Bring your blankets and chairs,” said the coop in a release. “Food trucks will be on-site and there will be giveaways as well.”

Babe is the story of a farmer who wins a piglet named Babe at a fair. The farmer shows the pig at another fair where Babe bons with a motherly border collie named Fly, and discovers he, too, can heard sheep.

The question is, will the other farm animals, including Fly’s jealous husband, Rex, be accepting of the piglet?

The flick was originally to be screened Aug. 11 in Marine Peace Park, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Armstrong Regional Cooperative has also hosted free movie events this summer in Vernon and Armstrong.

