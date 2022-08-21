Armstrong Regional Cooperative presents a free showing of the classic movie Babe Monday, Aug. 22, in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. (Contributed)

Armstrong Regional Cooperative presents a free showing of the classic movie Babe Monday, Aug. 22, in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. (Contributed)

Classic pig movie shown free in Salmon Arm

Babe will be screened Monday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Marine Peace Park, courtest of Armstrong Cooperative

Babe has been re-booked.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Armstrong Regional Cooperative invites people to join them Monday, Aug. 22, at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park for the free movie presentation of Babe.

The event runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

“Bring your blankets and chairs,” said the coop in a release. “Food trucks will be on-site and there will be giveaways as well.”

Babe is the story of a farmer who wins a piglet named Babe at a fair. The farmer shows the pig at another fair where Babe bons with a motherly border collie named Fly, and discovers he, too, can heard sheep.

The question is, will the other farm animals, including Fly’s jealous husband, Rex, be accepting of the piglet?

The flick was originally to be screened Aug. 11 in Marine Peace Park, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Armstrong Regional Cooperative has also hosted free movie events this summer in Vernon and Armstrong.

READ MORE: Armstrong Co-op pitches outdoor movies

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

#Salmon ArmCommunityMovies

Previous story
Photos: Willie Nile inspires Salmon Arm audience with rocking, heartfelt performance

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Cooperative presents a free showing of the classic movie Babe Monday, Aug. 22, in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. (Contributed)
Classic pig movie shown free in Salmon Arm

Kelowna Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club fighter Landon Onkel takes a breather between rounds while listening to trainer Geoff Lawrence during the Ian Gibson Tribute Boxing Show Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card

The devastation at the north end of Hunakwa Lake where the trail was slated to go. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: After the fire, what is the future for Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park?

More than half of Western Grebes hatched in British Columbia begin their lives in Salmon Arm Bay according to the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society. (File photo)
Sick and dead birds found in Salmon Arm Bay spur testing for avian flu