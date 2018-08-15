Classical arrangements showcased in Salmon Arm

Jasmine Schweitzer, Carmen Stoney, Cherish Stoney, Emily Wark, Nathan Stoney, Madelyn Stoney and Natalia Stoney of the Cantabile String Ensemble took the stage at the Nexus at First for the Century of Masterpieces concert Aug. 10, playing a selection of string arrangements of classical music from greats such as Vivaldi and Beethoven. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Century of Masterpieces concert hit the stage at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm Aug. 10, performing classical string and piano arrangements from some of the greatest musical minds to have ever lived.

The concert featured local players as well as members of the Cantabile String Ensemble who added touches of violin, viola and cello to the mix.

The arrangements for the Century of Masterpieces performance included some of the most distinguished names in music, such as Vivaldi and Beethoven.

