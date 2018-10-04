Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce star in the movie, The Wife, showing at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6. (Graeme Hunter Pictures photo)

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Her award-worthy performance in The Wife might finally win 71-year-old Glenn Close a much-deserved Oscar.

Close has been nominated six times previously for outstanding work, but this role, critics agree, should garner her the Academy Award. Her portrayal of the devoted but long-suffering wife of a literary genius has been called “a masterclass in screen acting,” and one of the finest performances of her career.

Close is Joan Castleman, wife in servitude to self-absorbed, philandering Joe Castleman (Jonathan Pryce), an acclaimed writer who has just won the Nobel Prize for literature. They head to Stockholm for the ceremony, accompanied by their writer son, desperate for his father’s approval, and Nathaniel Bone (Christian Slater), a smarmy reporter determined to write Joe’s tell-all biography.

Related: Leave No Trace a poignant look at a strained father-daughter relationship

The Nobel win unleashes in Joan inescapable realizations about their marriage. In flashbacks, often prompted by the reporter’s probing, Joan relives memories of their 30-plus year union. (Young Joan is played by Close’s talented real-life look-alike daughter Annie Starke.) Joe and Joan meet at college where he is a creative-writing professor who falls for Joan, his ultra-talented student, and leaves his wife and child for her. It is the 1960s and, of course, Joan is expected to sublimate her literary aspirations to serve his. And yet, as she has lived in his shadow and felt completely undervalued, unbeknownst to anyone, it is her “editing” of his writing over the years that has made his work Nobel-worthy.

Related: Column: Kore-eda legal thriller keeps you guessing

Joan wrestles with the long-held resentments and betrayals bubbling beneath the surface of their outwardly happy marriage. There is much love and a deep bond between them; in fact, if she didn’t love her husband, the movie wouldn’t be half as wrenching. But as the marriage slowly unwinds, Joan eventually gives voice to her suppressed feelings and unleashes secrets she’s held close for too long. During the movie’s climactic scenes, Close is at her finest.

The Wife shows at the Salmar Classic at 5 p.m. on Oct 6. There is some strong language and adult themes.

Previous story
Gypsy jazz on the menu

Just Posted

Driven by fire and passion for her community

Remembering former Sicamous mayor and Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March

Church plan to buy Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre fails

Cost to purchase and remediate plumbing and asbestos issues too high

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Housing, homelessness and highway key concerns at candidates meeting

Salmon Arm residents pack Salmar Classic to hear questions to mayor and council hopefuls

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

Coffee, books and writers

Author Shirley Dekelver reads from her latest book at Salmon Arm writers’ coffee house

Most Read