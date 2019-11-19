Cod Gone Wild to serve the Shuswap another round of musical cheer

Cod Gone Wild, featuring Andrew Mercer, Susan Aylard, Sean Bray, Martyn Jones and David Mihal, returns to the Shuswap Theatre on Dec. 14 to perform from their Christmas-spirit infused release, The Neighbourhood Rounds. (File photo)

Cod Gone Wild will be back in the Shuswap neighbourhood this December for another round of concerts to celebrate the season.

Around this time last year, the Okanagan Valley-based band, consisting of Newfoundland transplant, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Mercer, Susan Aylard on fiddle, Sean Bray on electric guitar, bassist Dan Fogarty and David Mihal on drums, released a Christmas album called The Neighbourhood Rounds. From that release, says Mercer and company, a tradition was born from the Newfoundland tradition of the neighbourhood rounds, where neighbours go from house to house to celebrate the season.

“I grew up in a small neighbourhood street called Newfound Lane, in the town of Bay Robert’s Newfoundland,” said Mercer. “On this street there lived a tight-knit group of neighbours, who regularly got together to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. Years ago, a tradition was started at Christmas time to go around the neighbourhood and visit each house, taking the time to have a drink, some food, and to spin a few yarns… at each stop along the way.”

This winter, the Cods are on a 16-stop tour through B.C., with not one, but two shows planned for the Shuswap. On Saturday, Dec. 14, they will be performing a matinee show (2:30 p.m.) at Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm. On Sunday they’ll be at the Sorrento Memorial Hall for an evening show (7:30).

Cod Gone Wild describes itself as a Celtic-inspired band focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. The Neighbourhood Rounds features s a mix of original and Christmas songs that Mercer grew up listening to on the east coast.

Tickets for the Salmon Arm and Sorrento shows are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available in Salmon Arm at Acorn Music and Intwined Fibre Arts. Tickets for the Sorrento show are available at Lighthouse Foods. They are also available on-line at www.codgonewild.com/shows.

The Neighbourhood Rounds is available now, wherever you download or stream your music, you can also purchase/download directly from the bands website at codgonewild.com.

