Cods tuning up for show with Shuswap neighbours

Cod Gone Wild is making the rounds again, with a show planned for Dec. 10 in Sorrento.

Following a hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cods say they are embarking on a small Christmas tour of the Interior to reconnect and celebrate with neighbours right here at home – all in the spirit of the Neighbourhood Rounds.

Released in 2018, the Cods’ Christmas album The Neighbourhood Rounds was named after a Newfoundland tradition in which neighbours go house to house to celebrate the season.

Based out of the Okanagan since 2009, when lead singer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Mercer transplanted from Newfoundland, the Cods are recognized as one of Canada’s top Celtic acts. Joining Mercer are musicians Susan Aylard (fiddle), Sean Bray (electric guitar), Dan Fogarty (bass) and David Mihal (Drums).

In addition to continuing the tradition of the neighbourhood rounds, Mercer wrote the title track of the album to remind people to come together over the holiday season.

“It is my hope that in the spirit of the season, despite this tumultuous world that we live in, that people can come together. Visit your neighbours, check in on a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, and most importantly, make time for family,” said Mercer.

Tickets for the Dec. 10 show at the Sorrento Memorial Hall are $30 in advance only, available at codgonewild.com/shows. All Interior Health guidelines will be followed and guests are reminded to bring proof of vaccination and to wear a mask to the event.

The album The Neighbourhood Rounds is available wherever you download or stream your music. You can also purchase/download directly from the band’s website.

Read more: Music at the Maples concert series takes root at White Lake

Read more: Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

EntertainmentMusicShuswap