Coffee houses return to Shuswap’s Gleneden Community Hall

Organizers say March 19 coffee house to be the first in 40 years at Gleneden Hall

Wildwood Productions and Gleneden Hall are hosting evenings of “homegrown entertainment” with the return of the Shuswap Coffee House on March 19, April 16 and May 21. The events will be open mic, with music, stories and more. (File photo)

Coffee will be brewing once again at the Gleneden Community Hall for the return of the Shuswap Coffee House.

Wildwood Productions and Gleneden Hall will host evenings of “homegrown entertainment” (music, stories, poetry, etc.) with coffee houses planned for March 19, April 16 and May 21.

According to event organizers, the March 19 event will mark the first time in about 40 years that the popular coffee-house evenings have been held at the hall at 5151 49th St. NW.

Organizers said the show will be an open mic format with local singers and instrumentalists “stepping up to the microphone and delivering music sure to lighten the mood and set toes to tapping.” Poets and storytellers will also have an opportunity to share their stories and readings.

Current COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the event. Admission is $4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for performer registrations, with the program starting at 7 p.m.

A few spots will be booked for out-of-town performers. To reserve a spot, or for information, call 250-832-2300. Beverages and snacks will be available.

Read more: Snapshot: Electric reunion

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Arts and EntertainmentShuswap