Cold temperatures in Shuswap only downside to Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival

In the beautiful setting at Pierre’s Point overlooking Shuswap Lake, the voices, music, dances and drumming of the Secwépemc’s original people could be heard and seen.
Held on March 18, Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival was a new event from the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, featuring a lineup of some of the best Indigenous entertainers and music in the Interior. They included musicians George Leach and the Melawmen Collective, the St’at’imc Bear Dancers, puppeteer DerRic Starlight, Bernice Jansen & Pow Wow Crew, and musician Rain Penner August.
Kenthen Thomas, the folk music society’s Indigenous and youth coordinator, worked tirelessly to put the festival together with a short lead time. Despite those challenges, both the audiences and the performers enjoyed themselves and each other.
After the festival, Thomas said he felt it went pretty well. The only downside was the temperature, which dropped substantially in the final hours leading up to 6 p.m.
Because of the cold, people didn’t stick around for the headliners, the Melawmen Collective and George Leach.
Asked if Pellsquepts will return next year, Thomas said it might.
“We’ll have to go back to the drawing board and check things out.”
The free festival featured music, puppets, art and dancing for all ages, as well as Shuswap artisans and food trucks.
