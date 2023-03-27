Cold temperatures in Shuswap only downside to Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival

Renowned puppeteer DerRic Starlight and his indigenous puppets, this one Granny, were a crowd pleaser at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18 at Pierre’s Point on Shuswap Lake west of Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Sonia James dances the Ground Hog Dance with several children who were drumming and singing with the St’at’imc Bear Dancers at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18 at Pierre’s Point. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Miranda and Gwa Dick stand with their Red Hummingbird Boutique at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18 at Pierre’s Point. Their creations are also available online. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) The St’at’imc Bear Dancers dance at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18 at Pierre’s Point on Shuswap Lake west of Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Misty Antoine, Secwepemc/St’at’imc artist, displays her Rivers Mist Art at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18 at Pierre’s Point west of Salmon Arm. Her art can also be found on Facebook at @riversmistart. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) At the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival on March 18, members of the Bringing Children Home drumming and singing group with the St’at’imc Bear Dancers spoke of their work providing a home for Indigenous children where they can learn their own traditions and ways. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

In the beautiful setting at Pierre’s Point overlooking Shuswap Lake, the voices, music, dances and drumming of the Secwépemc’s original people could be heard and seen.

Held on March 18, Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival was a new event from the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, featuring a lineup of some of the best Indigenous entertainers and music in the Interior. They included musicians George Leach and the Melawmen Collective, the St’at’imc Bear Dancers, puppeteer DerRic Starlight, Bernice Jansen & Pow Wow Crew, and musician Rain Penner August.

Kenthen Thomas, the folk music society’s Indigenous and youth coordinator, worked tirelessly to put the festival together with a short lead time. Despite those challenges, both the audiences and the performers enjoyed themselves and each other.

After the festival, Thomas said he felt it went pretty well. The only downside was the temperature, which dropped substantially in the final hours leading up to 6 p.m.

Because of the cold, people didn’t stick around for the headliners, the Melawmen Collective and George Leach.

Asked if Pellsquepts will return next year, Thomas said it might.

“We’ll have to go back to the drawing board and check things out.”

The free festival featured music, puppets, art and dancing for all ages, as well as Shuswap artisans and food trucks.

