Devon More returns to Salmon Arm with Berlin Waltz, which played Shuswap Theatre’s 2016 Theatre on the Edge festival before becoming a smash hit at fringe festivals from Montreal to Vancouver. (Petrocker Photography)

Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

Devon More returns to Shuswap with Berlin Waltz, March 16

Last seen in Salmon Arm in Aug. 2018 playing to a sold-out house with Flute Loops, Devon More returns March 16 with Berlin Waltz, a one-woman show jam-packed with multimedia and politics.

More’s Cold War Cabaret is both a highly entertaining personal travelogue, and a most unusual multimedia history lesson featuring songs, slam poetry and sock puppets.

Set against a backdrop of captivating projection media of Berliner scenes, street art and military parades, the show promises fresh content – including updated musical arrangements and new songs in the live-looped original score.

Living as an expat in Berlin from 2008-2012 during her formative years as an artist had a deep and lasting impact on defining More’s purpose, priorities and politics as an artist.

Read more: Enjoy Theatre on the Edge

Read more: Quantum physics and popular music collide for theatre offering

“I repatriated to North America at a time when the Syrian refugee crisis was revealing countless ‘invisible’ walls in our global village, ‘socialism’ was basically a swear word, and Edward Snowden’s whistleblowing confirmed that internal surveillance was standard practice by most countries, including Canada,” says More in her artist’s note. “It was a shocking reintroduction to ‘home’ and I was frustrated by what I felt were dramatically ignorant public policy errors – and the apparent apathy of those affected by them.”

“Berlin Waltz” was created in an attempt to share the lessons More learned from living in the microcosm of Berlin, where the fallout of political and economic ideologies can be felt on the level of a single human’s experience – and where people understand and respect both their power and responsibility as members of an active citizenry.

“It was my attempt to empower ordinary people to think and act together for the collective better in order to achieve seemingly impossible positive change,” she says. “In years since it premiered, the format of Berlin Waltz has been refined, and its commentary continues to evolve in order to touch on current events. But I believe its core message has become no less timely, topical, or indeed necessary.”

Berlin Waltz takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Shuswap Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 and are available at shuswaptheatre.com.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Legal odd couple resolve personality conflicts in Trying

Just Posted

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Snowplow accident leads to power surge, small claims decision

Tribunal rules Salmon Arm resident not entitled to additional compensation

Intentionally-set fire damages Scotch Creek building

Men help extinguish blaze by kicking snow on it

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Letter: City should check out Powell River rec centre

I’ve only recently tuned in to the recreation centre debate, and while… Continue reading

Legal odd couple resolve personality conflicts in Trying

Shuswap Theatre’s latest production opens Friday, Feb. 22, runs to March 9

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Salmon Arm athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games

Speed-skater wins bronze, ringette player contributes to playoff victory

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

Concert intended to help audience let go of stress and be happy

Northern Lights Chamber Choir celebrates 10 years of singing together

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

Most Read