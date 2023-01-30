Collaboration of talented local musicians set to play Salmon Arm’s Nexus

Liam Nadurak leads a new quartet, comprised of talented local musicians, that will be performing on the Nexus stage in Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo contributed)

For its third show of 2023, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club has lined up a collaboration of the finest talent in the area.

Get ready for a night of musical magic as masterful trumpeter Liam Nadurak brings a new quartet to the Nexus stage. The rhythm section includes familiar Salmon Arm players: Jordan Dick on guitar and Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass, joined by Kelowna-based drummer Will Friesen.

With Nadurak leading the way on trumpet, each player brings a depth of talent and knowledge of the jazz tradition that will excite the most seasoned fans. The group will perform a unique blend of standards and original compositions, featuring everything from Benny Golson to Joe Henderson.

The show takes place Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Okanagan Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 and admission is by donation. Coffee, tea and treats are available at intermission.

Please note the evening of Gypsy Jazz originally planned for this date has been postponed until later in the year.

Visit jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about upcoming shows hosted every second and fourth Thursday night. The website also provides a link for subscription to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

