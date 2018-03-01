Column: A not-so-magic-kingdom

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor

Orlando, Florida is home to Disney World, “the happiest place on earth”, and, mere blocks away, the Magic Castle Motel, a misnomer if ever there was one. This is the setting of The Florida Project.

In a row of low-budget, rundown, garishly painted motels, the Magic Castle is home to the down and out – people barely getting by and struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Six-year-old Moonee and her mother, Halley, are month-to-month renters in the motel, which is managed by Bobby, a tough guy with a heart of gold, who’s barely holding on himself.

Halley’s brash personality, foul mouth and edgy nature make employment difficult, but she does whatever it takes to scrape together the rent each month and raise her daughter as best she can. Meanwhile the rambunctious Moonee and her ragtag playmates, Scooty and Jancey, also from the “hood,” are generally unsupervised and relentless in testing the limits of their summer freedom.

They spend their days in perpetual motion, getting into mischief, dropping insults and obscenities, and pestering one and all including the neighbours and Bobby. It’s an existence both carefree and bordering on dangerous, where only a child can ignore the bleak realities and perils of their environment. To them, the Magic Castle and surrounding motels are a genuinely enchanted place.

Although the kids torment him endlessly, motel manager Bobby tries to be a father figure, a protector and enforcer where they have none. On the one hand he scorns Moonee for her latest wrongdoing, but also quietly tries to keep her safe despite her circumstances. The wonderfully sympathetic and compassionate Bobby is a career-best role for Willem Dafoe for which he has garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He is the lone professional in the film, as director Scott Baker likes to pair non-actors and unknowns with recognizable actors. Bria Vinaite, who plays Halley, was discovered by the director on Instagram and is superb, and Brooklynn Prince, who is stunning as Moonee, is a first time actress who is a natural scene-stealer. She won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Performer for this role.

The Florida Project received rave reviews at Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival. Called “near-perfect” by one reviewer, it is almost unanimously acclaimed by movie critics, but I have to relay that there were some audience reviews that didn’t share those opinions. They saw it as a bunch of bratty kids who keep getting into trouble and parents who don’t know how to set an example for them.

All true – it is authentically real, and the performances by the kids are indeed bratty, yet captivating and endearing. The movie is a child’s-eye-view of the world. Often the camera shots are low, reflecting what kids would see from their angle, and there are plenty of giggles and screeches. It is a moving and compelling look at childhood, about creating magic in the world you’re born into, even as the adults around you trudge on, simply trying to survive another day. Baker’s intent is to reveal what he refers to as “the hidden homeless,” the poignant reality of the underprivileged we don’t typically see on screen.

The Florida Project shows at the Salmar Classic at 5:00 Saturday, March 3. It’s rated 14A.