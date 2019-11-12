The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to the Salmar Classic on Nov. 16 and 17. (Photo contributed)

Column: Banff Mountain Film Festival benefits Shuswap Search and Rescue

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

The Shuswap Film Society isn’t showing a movie this Saturday, making way for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2019.

The film tour brings you two nights of spectacular films, and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Shuswap Search and Rescue.

You get the best mountain and adventure films and a chance to support the dedicated individuals who, often putting their own safety at risk, respond to emergencies and help locate and assist people who are lost and injured.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival, the most prestigious mountain festival in the world, just finished their 44th event and, once again, the organizers wanted to share the efforts and talents of the world’s finest mountain filmmakers with a larger audience. From this year’s presentation of short films and documentaries about outdoor adventure and mountain culture, they choose the crowd favourites and award-winners from the hundreds of entries and take them on tour. As in other years, films in this 2019/20 World Tour are sure to captivate and amaze you.

These are stories of adrenaline-packed adventures, remote journeys and ground-breaking expeditions told through the eyes of adventurers and filmmakers from around the globe. You’ll see a mix of film styles, from intense action films to longer documentary films, that allow you to experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments. Their aim is to present a diversity of views, interests and activities found in the mountains, to move and inspire you, and maybe even ignite your passion for adventure and travel.

All the films in the World Tour are new this year and are not yet available for screening anywhere. There are two distinct programs featuring different films each night, so go both Saturday and Sunday. You’ll thoroughly enjoy the exhilarating stories and help raise money for a very good cause.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour plays at the Salmar Classic Cinema on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Get your tickets right away at Whereabouts as they usually sell out.

