Column: Chilling curbside among astromen

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Hot, tired, ears still buzzing from a night of sonic exhilaration, we sat on the curb outside the Starfish Room, stretching our legs while making small talk with Star Crunch.

It was July, 1996, and Crunch (aka Brian Causey), was the singer and guitarist for the sci-fi surf rock trio Man or Astro-man? from Auburn, Alabama, which had just taken a Vancouver audience, including me, my brother and several of our buddies, on a rip-roaring journey through space and time, complete with space suits, projected visuals and a stage full of retro special effects (think Tesla coils, laboratory monitors, random wires, etc.). Prior to their sensory assault, my fellow travellers and I were scouting the merch table for vinyl or CDs from the opening act, The Subsonics from Atlanta, Georgia, whose sound could be described as low-fi rockabilly/surf/Velvet Underground-in-a-high-speed-blender.

Read more: Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

Read more: Shuswap Shake the Lake concert cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

After the concert, I managed to speak with Crunch, Birdstuff (drummer) and bassist Coco the Electronic Monkey Wizard, letting them know my brother was a fan, we’d driven from Kamloops for the show and he’d be thrilled to say hi. Minutes later, we were all seated on the curb, exchanging words while cooling down in the summer night air.

I’ve been listening to people share their favourite concert experiences on the radio and started sorting through my own. This one stood out above all – the perfect mix of family, friends, exciting live music and a post-concert chat with the band topping it off.

I’ve seen a fair number of concerts, from coffee shop gigs to big stadium shows. I prefer the intimate settings, like the long-extinct Starfish, where artists can connect to their audience. This brings to mind another memorable night, when Canadian musician Patrick Watson, and opening act Plants and Animals, played the Salmar Classic. Watson had just won the 2007 Polaris Prize for the album Close to Paradise. A fan of the album and the band, I was thrilled when I got to interview him prior to the show and then see him play the Classic. Watson and company did not disappoint.

I missed being at the fairgrounds this year for Roots and Blues, and I hope we’ll be able enjoy more memorable musical moments in 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community radio gets approval in Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Moving the Ross Street traffic light in Salmon Arm coming up this fall

City council to meet with provincial minister at September convention

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Small dog attacked by pit bull at Salmon Arm beach

Owner says her dog was pounced on by a larger dog owned by people camping on beach

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

Marco Bieri discovers backcountry via trails, logging and mining roads

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Trial next year for Kamloops pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten, 37, and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Kamloops fraudster fooled — and avoids jail time

Valuable gold coins Paul Pearson was alleged to have pilfered from a wealthy Alberta couple turned out to worthless pieces of brass

Researchers examine challenges to Okanagan’s agricultural sector

Public policies and low prices affecting apple growing in region

Most Read