Column: Film fest connects Shuswap movie buffs with global cinema

Joanne Sargent

Contributor

There have been some great entertaining and thought-provoking films in our Shuswap International Film Festival thus far and still more to come.

On Thursday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. is the second showing of the Australian comedy Top End Wedding, which was thoroughly enjoyed by patrons on opening night. At 7:30 Thursday is Corpus Christi, which is loosely based on actual events, and is the story of a young man who, when released from a youth detention facility, winds up pretending to be a priest in a small village. Heart-warming and heart-breaking, Corpus Christi was Poland’s submission for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Friday at 4, we offer the only showing of Haida Modern, a profile of one of the world’s foremost modern artists, Robert Davidson. The movie details his 50-year career and the influential figure he’s become in both the realms of art and activism. And, if you didn’t catch Bombshell when it was at the Salmar Grand, here’s your opportunity Friday night at 7:30 to see this revealing look inside a powerful media empire and the explosive story of the women who brought down the man who created it.

It Must Be Heaven, a meditative look at home and identity, to play Salmar

Sorry We Missed You, about family's struggles in gig economy, to play the Classic Saturday at 4 we show our encore presentation which is voted on by the audience. It isn't determined before press time, so check our website www.shuswapfilm.net to see which film will be shown. And then at 7:30 our closing night movie is the delightful French film Alice and the Mayor. The Mayor of Lyon, after 30 years in politics, is running out of ideas and hires the brainy young Alice to provide him new ones. It's a funny and touching exploration of the way we live now through the filter of two generations. Closing night we serve coffee and homemade chocolates before the movie.

Next week we resume our regular Saturday night movies with Ordinary Love from the UK.

