FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

‘Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing’

Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

His role as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.

RELATED: Adam Sandler makes a surprise cameo in Montreal couple’s wedding photos

ComedyMovies and TV

Previous story
Reena Virk murder TV series production underway in B.C.

Just Posted

A custom 18-foot home from Your Tiny Homes Inc. was the model used in a presentation at the Dec. 7 Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, about possibly allowing such homes at 1005 Riverside Ave. (Summit Tiny Homes photo)
Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue

You rarely see voles feeding in the open. This one is living dangerously as it nibbles grass on a lawn close to the edge of Shuswap Lake. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Tiny voles are heavyweights in the Salmon Arm Bay food chain

An advanced life support unit was moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm in September 2022. (File photo)
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

These are just some of the trees and woodland creatures adorned with lights at the Salmon Arm home of Kayla, Brandi and Rod Butts, mother and grandparents to four-year-old Jaxon, who died in July 2022. (Photo contributed)
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died