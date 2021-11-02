Comedy duo James & Jamesy to serve cup of holiday cheer at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

Aaron Malkin (as James) and Alastair Knowles (Jamesy) will bring their “O Christmas Tea” comedy show to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on Dec. 7, 2021. (jamesandjamesy.com photo)

Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall will be steeped in festive frivolity when it reopens to host comedians James & Jamesy and their show, O Christmas Tea.

Acoustic Avenue has announced the award-winning duo will be making their debut on the Song Sparrow Hall stage with a performance of their holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.

O Christmas Tea has been described as a rollicking holiday spectacular that’s ideal for fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean and Dr. Seuss, in a tale where a Christmas wish for tea is fulfilled in titanic proportions.

“We are so excited to once again be able to bring friends and family together, especially now – more than ever – we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” said Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy. “There are definitely going to be some surprises for our regular audiences, with whom we’re thrilled to reconnect this season.”

The duo do their best to keep their shows up-to-date and fresh, and during their last tour in 2019, brought on technicians to up the quality of the show’s illusions.

This will be the first live performance open to the public at Song Sparrow Hall since the July 15 concert with Scott Cook and the Second Chances.

The play is suitable for ages four and up. Tickets are limited due to health restrictions, which will be in effect.

For more information and tickets, visit acousticavenuemusic.com.

With files from Brennan Phillips, Black Press Media.

Read more: James and Jamesy go for third serving of O Christmas Tea in Penticton

Read more: Musicians, audience grateful for opening of new Salmon Arm concert hall

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcerts