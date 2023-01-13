Steev Letts

Comedy show shakes up Okanagan winter

OK, DOPE brings 3 comics to Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm

Chase the January blues away with a dash of humour this month.

OK, DOPE is bringing Vancouver comedian Steev Letts to Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, Saturday, Jan. 21. The show also features the hilarious Randee Neumeyer and Nash Park.

The three will be performing around the Okanagan including shows in Kelowna Jan. 20 and Salmon Arm Jan. 22.

Letts broke his way to the front lines of the Vancouver comedy scene after winning the 2018 Vancouver Yuk Off Comedy Competition and the 2019 Vancouver Comedy Awards Breakout Artist of the Year. Since then he’s been performing regularly throughout B.C. including coveted spots for Just for Laughs Northwest, Grindstone Comedy Festival and CBC.

“One of the best things about being a stand-up comedian is getting to travel to so many different places and share your craft with the people all across the country,” he said. “There’s something really special about coming to a town you’ve never been to before, seeing people you’ve never met and, through comedy, connecting with them in a really powerful way.”

OK, DOPE Stand-up Tour founder Park grew up in a small northern town and would have killed to see a show like this.

“The whole purpose for this tour from the very beginning was to bring the best comedy I could to parts of the province that don’t normally get to see it. So to get to bring some of Canada’s top rising comedians to great places like Vernon has been a really amazing experience,” Park said.

For tickets visit ok-dope.com/shows.

Arts and EntertainmentComedy and HumourVernon

 

