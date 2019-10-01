Coming soon: Argument over game of Scrabble puts mystery in motion in Sometimes Always Never

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

A family obsessed with Scrabble gets in a heated argument during a game over the legitimacy of a high-scoring word.

The son, Michael, storms out, never to return. It was years ago but his family still doesn’t know if Michael met with foul play or if he’s staying away by choice.

Sometimes Always Never is a whimsical movie about this family with a phenomenal vocabulary who struggle mightily to communicate.

The widower father, Alan (Bill Nighy), a tailor by trade, has searched tirelessly for Michael. His younger son Peter has always felt second best – the one his emotionally-distant father neglected while he obsessed over the missing son. But Alan needs Peter’s help and realizes that he must salvage the fractious relationship if they are to find Michael.

Alan moves into Peter’s home and, in his idiosyncratic way, tries to make amends. He ultimately does the family a service when he connects with his withdrawn grandson, schooling him in the art of snappy dressing. But he also stays up all night playing online Scrabble and becomes convinced an opponent he regularly plays against, and whose style he recognizes, is Michael. A hunt for clues begins.

Read more: Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Read more: Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Sometimes Always Never is a delightfully quirky mystery, but less a missing person story and more about the complex and broken relationship between a father and son. The premise is heavy, but the film is funny, too. Nighy, with great comedic timing, is a perfect fit for the role as the quietly heartbroken father who still looks for the humour in situations, often awkwardly. The movie will definitely be a hit with Scrabble aficionados, but it’s for everyone who loves good acting and British wit.

Sometimes Always Never plays at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Salmar Classic Cinema.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Just Posted

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Kamloops Symphony opens Nexus show with music of Jean Ethridge

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

Victory follows penalty heavy affair versus 100 Mile House Wranglers

B.C. records double the amount of rainfall in September as usual

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Coming soon: Argument over game of Scrabble puts mystery in motion in Sometimes Always Never

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read