The Jon Stewart movie Irresistible, starring Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne, plays the Salmar Classic Aug. 28 until Sept. 3. COVID-19 protocols in effect and moviegoers are asked to wear a mask. (Contributed)

Coming soon: Irresistible offers satirical look at U.S. political system

Cinemphile by Joanne Sargent

With a little more than two months until the U.S. election, the Shuswap Film Society brings you a timely political comedy about the shortcomings of the American electoral system.

Called the most anticipated movie of 2020, Jon Stewart’s Irresistible is set in a rural Wisconsin town that becomes a microcosm of the entire political landscape.

Steve Carrell plays Democratic political strategist Gary Zimmer, who is still reeling after Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016. But, when he sees a YouTube video of retired Colonel Jack Hastings making an impassioned speech at a town hall meeting in Deerlaken, Wisconsin, Gary sees the hope of a new Democratic winner. He convinces Jack to run for mayor against the incumbent Republican, but, when the quaint mayoral race attracts national attention, the Republicans send in Gary’s ruthless political adversary, Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne). Both completely out of touch with the locals, they take over the election, employing all the expected truth-twisting, political pandering and dirty tricks.

The movie becomes a slightly exaggerated but very plausible tale of what happens when the full machinery of Americas’s two political parties descends on the rural heartland. There aren’t any earth-shattering revelations – we already know political operatives are sleazy and small town folks are nice, but some of the movie’s most outlandish twists (as a real-life expert tells us in the credits) are frighteningly possible.

Well-written, well-acted and entertaining, Stewart’s movie is a satirical look at all that’s wrong with the U.S. political system and how both parties are complicit, and how democracy has been poisoned by money and the polarizing media.

Rated R for language including sexual references, Irresistible plays at 7:30 nightly from Aug. 28 until Sept. 3 at the Salmar Classic. COVID-19 protocols in place. Please bring a mask.

Read more: Salmon Arm mall hosts drive-in movie to help food banks

Read more: Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie to headline virtual B.C. Indigenous music festival

Just Posted

North Okanagan pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

Letter: Salmon Arm senior fighting cancer grateful for helping hands

Writer prone to falling warmed by community support

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

$1.2M roof coming soon to Okanagan pickleball courts

Construction expected this September to enclose courts

Majority of Heritage Hills evacuees set to go back home

74 properties remain under evacuation order as geotechnical work continues

Summerland to form downtown neighbourhood plan task force

Stakeholders and residents will be on committee to determine future of downtown

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read