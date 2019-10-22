Tel Aviv on Fire, about two men, one Israeli and one Palestinian, separated by a border but united by a soap opera, plays the Salmar Classic on Oct. 26. (Photo contributed)

Coming soon: Soap opera provides common ground in Tel Aviv on Fire

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Our next movie, Tel Aviv on Fire, shows that it’s possible to find humour in the midst of a cultural conflict.

The film is about two men, one Israeli and one Palestinian, separated by a border, but united by a soap opera.

Yes, a soap opera.

Tel Aviv on Fire is not just the movie’s title, but also the name of the popular Palestinian soap opera around which the satire revolves. The soap is a melodrama based on a love triangle involving a beautiful seductive spy and her divided loyalties to an Arab freedom fighter and an Israeli general (Yehuda), whose affections she’s trying to win and thereby infiltrate Israel’s military.

Despite it’s pro-Palestinian slant, the television show is popular with both Palestinians and Israelis.

Salam is Palestinian and has no qualifications to work in TV, but is fluent in Hebrew and hired by his uncle (the producer) to tweak the Hebrew dialogue on the show. Salam’s daily commute to work takes him through a West Bank checkpoint, where he’s questioned by Assi, an Israeli military officer whose wife is a fan of the show, who tells Salam it’s too unflattering to its Israeli characters. On Salam’s daily visits to the command post, Assi gives him story ideas and advice on Yehuda’s character. The commander’s flair for creative drama means Salam gets promoted to writer and the two adversaries continue to secretly collaborate, concocting plot twists to suit viewers of both sides. But tensions flare when Assi and the show’s Arabic sponsors disagree on the show’s ending and Salam is torn. What to do? Like a good soap opera, it has a perfect cliffhanger ending.

Read more: VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Read more: ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’

Tel Aviv on Fire is thoughtful, funny and political without hitting you over the head with it. Voted best film at the Seattle International Film Festival, it impresses that creativity can trump ethnic conflict and perhaps the two men from opposing sides have more in common than not.

Tel Aviv on Fire shows twice on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Cinema. And don’t forget to keep Nov. 1-3 open for our Reel Weekend Film Festival.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts
Next story
Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read