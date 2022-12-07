The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline marches through the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of last year’s Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest. The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has announced the Winter Fun Fest and Parade in Salmon Arm will return on Feb. 18, 2023. (File photo)

The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline marches through the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of last year’s Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest. The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has announced the Winter Fun Fest and Parade in Salmon Arm will return on Feb. 18, 2023. (File photo)

Community to celebrate Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest and Parade in early 2023

Fair association encourages participants to start getting ready now, entry forms available soon

It may be a little later than last year’s, but the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest is happening just the same.

The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has announced this year’s community celebration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 and will include the annual Winter Fun Fest Parade. Things will get underway at 5 p.m.

The 2021 event took place in November.

This year the plan is to “Light Up!” the parade route, says the announcement from the agricultural association.

Entry forms will be available soon. In the meantime, participants are encouraged to start planning their entry and rounding up volunteers to help.

“This is a great way to promote your business or organization while having fun.”

The Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest is intended to bring everyone together to socialize, learn and enjoy good local food and entertainment.

More details on the Winter Fun Fest Parade will be coming soon.

Read more: VIDEO: First night of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest draws festive crowd

Read more: Barn Dance cancelled, but Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will go on

ParadeSalmonShuswapWinter

Previous story
Peach Pit, Felix Cartel take over Big White for AltiTunes
Next story
PHOTOS: Northern B.C. fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light

Just Posted

A bear walks off with a bag of garbage plucked from a residential garbage can, and heads off into the woods to feast. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)
Bears most attracted by garbage, livestock and bird feeders in Shuswap

The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline marches through the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of last year’s Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest. The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has announced the Winter Fun Fest and Parade in Salmon Arm will return on Feb. 18, 2023. (File photo)
Community to celebrate Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest and Parade in early 2023

Police said two vehicles collided with a semi that jackknifed in slippery conditions on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. (Facebook image)
Minor injuries sustained in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are ready to kick off the 2022 Counter-Attack initiative, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired