Community to celebrate Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest and Parade in early 2023

Fair association encourages participants to start getting ready now, entry forms available soon

It may be a little later than last year’s, but the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest is happening just the same.

The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has announced this year’s community celebration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 and will include the annual Winter Fun Fest Parade. Things will get underway at 5 p.m.

The 2021 event took place in November.

This year the plan is to “Light Up!” the parade route, says the announcement from the agricultural association.

Entry forms will be available soon. In the meantime, participants are encouraged to start planning their entry and rounding up volunteers to help.

“This is a great way to promote your business or organization while having fun.”

The Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest is intended to bring everyone together to socialize, learn and enjoy good local food and entertainment.

More details on the Winter Fun Fest Parade will be coming soon.

