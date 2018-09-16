Contenders return to Okanagan

Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy are the Contenders, who will return to the Okanagan for their 17th annual tour Oct. 30. (File photo)

Ken Smedley presents The Contenders – Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy – on their 17th Annual Tour of the Okanagan and Interior with Special Guests Blu and Kelly Hopkins Oct. 30th – Nov. 4.

“Over the past 17 years of touring and recording together, Contenders have delighted audiences across Canada with their distinct western/roots/folk style of music that champions vanishing values and the frontier spirit,” Smedley said.

“As Canadian as they come, they are Juno Award-winners, Country Music Hall of Famers and recipients of The Order of Canada all rolled in to one unique brand of character, humour, authenticity and sincerity. An evening with Contenders will lift your spirit, touch your soul and leave you grinning from ear to ear – guaranteed.”

Get your tickets early to this evening of laughter and songs to fill your heart – with the boys of rhythm – Contenders.

Special Guests Blu and Kelly Hopkins are a bona fide channel for folk, roots and country music. Blu demonstrates again and again a deep connection to the lyrics of the greats. Names like John Prine, Stan Rogers and Johnny Cash float over the campfire when he and Kelly bring their award winning talent to the party. Then they add another dimension to the music with their well crafted originals.

This talented troupe of Contenders can be seen at the following venues on the following dates:

Oct. 30, 7:30p.m. Creekside Theatre, Lake Country (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tickets at www.creeksidetheatre.com or 250-766-9309 for tickets and reservations.

Oct. 31 at Lorenzo’s Cafe, Ashton Creek – Call for reservations – 250-838-6700

Nov. 1 at 7:30p.m. – Carlin Hall, Tappen – (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tickets at Acorn Music – 250-832-8669.

Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. – Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops – (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tickets at Kamloops LIVE Box Office kamloopslive.ca, 250-374-5483

Nov. 3 at 7:30p.m. – Centre Stage, Summerland – (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tickets at Martin’s Flowers – 250-494-5432 and The Dragon’s Den, Penticton 250-492-3011

Nov. 4 at 7:30p.m. – Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver – (Special Guests: Blu & Kelly Hopkins) Tickets at www.venablestheatre.ca – 250-498-1626.

