Couple finds nest suddenly not so empty in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

Ali Balloun and Julia Body rehearse for Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming production of Hilda’s Yard. The Norm Foster play, being directed by Chris Iverson, runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. (Shuswap Theatre photo)

Though set in the 1950s, the play Hilda’s Yard shows little has changed when it comes to family dynamics.

Written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, Hilda’s Yard runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 13 at Shuswap Theatre.

The play revolves around Hilda and Sam, a middle-aged couple eager for their empty nest time of life. But there is drama in the lives of their two adult children that drives them both back home, bringing all their troubles and attachments with them.

Chris Iversen, an experienced and skilled actor, is enthusiastically occupying the director’s chair for the first time on this Shuswap Theatre production.

“Hilda’s Yard has truly been a joy to explore for my first foray into directing,” said Iverson. “Norm Foster has treated us with his brisk, playful and nostalgic writing.”

Iverson said he is over-the-moon excited to be ‘doing stuff’ again and making his directorial debut with such an amazingly talented cast and crew. The cast includes Julia Body as Hilda and Fred Green as her husband, Sam, with Ali Balloun and Alex Delaney as their adult kids, Janie and Gary. Rounding out this troupe are Uther Radcliffe as the charming and articulate thug, and Julie Drapala as Gary’s trombone-playing love interest.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m., plus “Pay What You Can” Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. (cash only at the door).

Tickets are available online at shuswaptheatre.com, or at Wild Craft Mercantile, 121 Shuswap St. NW (the former Blue Canoe building).

Shuswap Theatre follows all public health orders. At present those include a maximum audience size of 75 (half of capacity), proof of double vaccination and the wearing of masks while in the building. There will be no concession.

For more information, go to shuswaptheatre.com, or contact the producer, Heather Stefanek at heatherstefanek@gmail.com or (250) 574-3506.

