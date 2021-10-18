Ali Balloun and Julia Body rehearse for Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming production of Hilda’s Yard. The Norm Foster play, being directed by Chris Iverson, runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. (Shuswap Theatre photo)

Ali Balloun and Julia Body rehearse for Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming production of Hilda’s Yard. The Norm Foster play, being directed by Chris Iverson, runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. (Shuswap Theatre photo)

Couple finds nest suddenly not so empty in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

Norm Foster’s Hilda’s Yard to play Oct. 29 to Nov. 13

Though set in the 1950s, the play Hilda’s Yard shows little has changed when it comes to family dynamics.

Written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, Hilda’s Yard runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 13 at Shuswap Theatre.

The play revolves around Hilda and Sam, a middle-aged couple eager for their empty nest time of life. But there is drama in the lives of their two adult children that drives them both back home, bringing all their troubles and attachments with them.

Chris Iversen, an experienced and skilled actor, is enthusiastically occupying the director’s chair for the first time on this Shuswap Theatre production.

“Hilda’s Yard has truly been a joy to explore for my first foray into directing,” said Iverson. “Norm Foster has treated us with his brisk, playful and nostalgic writing.”

Iverson said he is over-the-moon excited to be ‘doing stuff’ again and making his directorial debut with such an amazingly talented cast and crew. The cast includes Julia Body as Hilda and Fred Green as her husband, Sam, with Ali Balloun and Alex Delaney as their adult kids, Janie and Gary. Rounding out this troupe are Uther Radcliffe as the charming and articulate thug, and Julie Drapala as Gary’s trombone-playing love interest.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m., plus “Pay What You Can” Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. (cash only at the door).

Tickets are available online at shuswaptheatre.com, or at Wild Craft Mercantile, 121 Shuswap St. NW (the former Blue Canoe building).

Shuswap Theatre follows all public health orders. At present those include a maximum audience size of 75 (half of capacity), proof of double vaccination and the wearing of masks while in the building. There will be no concession.

For more information, go to shuswaptheatre.com, or contact the producer, Heather Stefanek at heatherstefanek@gmail.com or (250) 574-3506.

Read more: Salmon Arm Art Gallery, Shuswap Theatre among highlights of Pride Project Festival

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Vernon musician shut out of Canadian artist of the year title
Next story
Young Dancing with the Shuswap Stars contestants seeking stars for hospice

Just Posted

Agriculture Canada’s most recent drought monitor report said ample precipitation in September is not enough to offset precipitation deficits from earlier in the growing season for many regions across B.C. (Screen shot from Agriculture Canada website)
Okanagan Valley still experiencing drought despite rainy September

A.L. Fortune Secondary will include Grade 7 students starting in September. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

These dancers from Shuswap Dance Center are among the participants in the first-ever Dancing with the Shuswap Stars junior event to raise money for Shuswap Hospice. (Raelynn Heppel photo)
Young Dancing with the Shuswap Stars contestants seeking stars for hospice

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College with construction expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2024. (Okanagan College image)
Student housing at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus moving forward