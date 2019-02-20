Creekside Theatre photo: Facebook

Creekside Theatre offers unique experience for cinephiles

The Lake Country theatre shows movies and documentaries twice a month

With no movie theatre in sight, Creekside Theatre and the Lake Country Film Committee saw an opportunity.

Every second Tuesday night is movie night, but these aren’t only big Hollywood movies being played, the bill is made up of documentaries and small screen films with a few main stream movies sprinkled in.

The affordable family-friendly events are the brain child of Rebecca Leboe and her father, Rob Guenette who founded the film committee late last year.

“We want to accent our non-mainstream movies with the main stream,” said Leboe “We want to bring people out to see things they wouldn’t naturally see in movie theatres and expose them to new ideas.”

Leboe says that the feedback has been outstanding and credits the public’s interest to Netflix.

RELATED: B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

“It has been opening people’s eyes to series and movies that are not exactly main stream,” said Leboe. “Our audience for the limited run documentaries are smaller but they bring people out and there is conversation at the forefront (of the event)…The conversations that are happening are yet another thing to offer the community of Lake Country.”

The committee has already shown Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Indian Horse, Shut-Up and Say Something and Bohemian Rhapsody. They will be screening Toad People March 12 that was directed by Lake Country’s Mark McKinlay.

Coun. Ryan Donn has been working to grow entertainment and cultural events in Lake Country and his efforts have been backed from the rest of council.

RELATED: Lake Country director works with actors Gerard Butler, Nicolas Cage during career

“Bohemian Rhapsody sold out, I was talking to this one couple that didn’t expect it got a baby sitter and everything for a date night, so I had to sneak in two seats in the back,” said Donn.

He says the next step for the theatre will be better lighting within the next three years and then hopes to install surround sound in the next five years.

“I think 99 per cent of people are fine with the sound but there is a few that say hey you should have surround sound,” said Donn.

Tickets are $5 each or cinephiles can become members for $20 for the year and attend the films for free.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morrissey returns to sing in Canada for the animals

Just Posted

Single-use plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Exemptions to include packaging bulk items, frozen food, flowers, meats and poultry

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Vehicle located in 2018 abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Crash closes highway between Vernon and Lumby

Traffic being routed around the scene

Level nightclub will be closing

Creekside Theatre offers unique experience for cinephiles

The Lake Country theatre shows movies and documentaries twice a month

Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

Never mind

Never Mind by Ingrid Rice. Related: B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after… Continue reading

It’s time to prune berry bushes to help wildlife in Okanagan

Pruning will help keep wildlife away and be easier to pick when the berries are ripe

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

Most Read