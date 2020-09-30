The Angel Tree, a holiday-themed movie, will be filmed in Summerland in mid-October. This is the second time in 2020 that movie crews have used Summerland as the location for a film. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Crews to film Hallmark holiday movie in Summerland

The Angel Tree will be community’s third film project in 2020

For the second time in three months, holiday decorations will be displayed in Summerland’s downtown area as crews prepare to film a Christmas movie.

Filming for the Hallmark movie, The Angel Tree, will take place Oct. 13 to 17, from 13004 to 13215 Victoria Rd. N.

Crews will also be filming at a home in the community.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Crews in Summerland film Christmas parade in July

READ ALSO: Movie was filmed in Summerland in 1978

Movie producer Scott Kennedy said the movie features a magical wishing tree. The stars are Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant.

The film will transform Summerland into a Colorado location.

The filming will take place during the day and after dark, and will result in some traffic delays in the area.

Kennedy said people are welcome to watch the filming, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, are asked to keep away from the film crews.

Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for Summerland, said this is the third time this year Summerland has been used as a filming location.

“I think there’s lots of movie activity going on throughout the valley,” she said. “It definitely brings excitement and notoriety to our community.”

In spring, a Hyundai car commercial was filmed in the community, and in late July, crews filmed the holiday movie, The Christmas Yule Blog. The movie included a parade scene, filmed in downtown Summerland.

During the July filming, Summerland was used as a stand-in for a community in New Mexico.

The Angel Tree is expected to be released on television in time for this year’s holiday season.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies and TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

Just Posted

Column: Dealing with grief and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Former Shuswap resident’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Fundraiser launched after Shuswap man dies while elk hunting

Davies’ friends say he will be remembered as ‘a fierce outdoorsman, amazing and loyal friend’

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Column: Deep tax cuts come with a cost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty murdering his wife 10 years ago

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Charges recommended for Mountie investigated in Kelowna shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

Most Read