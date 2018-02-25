Crook’s Corner

This week’s arts and entertainment highlights from across the Okanagan

Kelowna Film Society presents Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Feb. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Famous Players Theatre — Orchard Plaza, 160-1876 Cooper Road, Kelowna. Tickets are $7 at the door. Memberships are required and are available for purchase for $1.

Robinson Crusoe+Friday The curtain rises at 2 p.m. March 4 in Cleland Theatre. Tickets are $12 and are available in advance at Tumbleweed Gallery, Penticton Arts Council office, Oliver Veterinary Hospital, The Beanery (Summerland) or online at Eventbrite. Tickets also available at the door. For more information call 250-492-7997.

Opening Night Presented by the Shuswap Theatre Society, Opening Night runs over three weekends from Feb. 23 to Mar. 10 at the Shuswap Theatre, with up to four separate performances each week. For tickets, show times and additional information, visit the Shuswap Theatre Society’s website at www.shuswaptheatre.com.

Séan McCannIn partnership with CMHA Vernon, McCann shares his story at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, available from www.vernon.cmha.bc.ca or by phone at 250-542-3114. A portion of proceeds support local CMHA operations. Tickets to McCann’s March 5 performance in Kelowna are available for $45 through rotarycentreforthearts.com.

