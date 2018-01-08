A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s episode features three events: The Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s screening of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power; the Vernon Public Galley opening reception of Words on Paper (and other things) by Briar Craig, What’s Around the Corner? by Kevin Jud Spetifore, Planes of View by Sage Sidley and Appropriation by the Kama? Aboriginal Art Collective, Pat Raphael Derrickson, Michelle Jack, Dean Louis and Sheldon Pierre Louis; and Black Cat Soul playing at the Armstrong Hotel and Saloon.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society Films screen at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. at the Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Jan. 8 is An Inconvenient Sequel. Advance tickets at The Bean Scene and The Towne Cinema Box Office.

Vernon Public Art Gallery 3228 31st Ave., 545-3173. On display until March 1 is Words on Paper (and other things) by Briar Craig, What’s Around the Corner by Kevin Spetifore until March 9, Planes of View by Sage Sidley until March 9, and Appropriation by Kama? Aboriginal Art Collective of Pat Raphael Derrickson, Michelle Jack, Dean Louis and Sheldon Pierre Louis, on display until March 9. Enjoy an evening of music, contemporary art, locally crafted beer, wine, and appetizers, on Jan. 11 from 6 p.m – 8 p.m.

Armstrong Hotel & Saloon 2715 Pleasant Valley Rd., Armstrong. Live Jam every Friday and Saturday night with Dan Engelland. Music Bingo every Wednesday with host Jenn at 7 p.m. Jan. 12-13 features Black Cat Soul at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 is Dirt Road Kings and Winter Beach Party “Margaritaville.” come dance with your toes in the sand and wear your favourite beach outfits. Games, Fun and Prizes.

